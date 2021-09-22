Shares

Safaricom has been recognized as a Global Compact LEAD participant for its continued commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

The company was identified as being among the most highly engaged participants of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. This is the 4th time since 2018 that the company has been included in the prestigious list

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact said, “LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes, like the ones announced as LEAD today, that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world.”

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must be a participant in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms. Eligible companies must also demonstrate their engagement and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals.

“We are honoured to have been included once again among the LEAD companies and we remain committed to our sustainability agenda covering key issues such as addressing our impact on the climate and building an inclusive business that not only meets the needs of our customers, but also reflects the diverse nature of our society,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

In addition, companies must submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress, an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

UN Global Compact Action Platforms convene business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the Sustainable Development Goals.

Safaricom’s Communication on Progress (CoP) and other related information is available in its Participant profile on the UN Global Compact website.