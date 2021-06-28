Shares

The Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs has launched the Egerton University Ajira Digital Club. The club will be ran by the University students to enable them access digital and digitally-enabled job opportunities.

Every Ajira Digital club in each institution has an Ajira patron and Ajira Club champion who will organize different Ajira Club activities. These activities are tailored towards involving all the students and opening up opportunities for them to learn new skills and venture into digital work.

Ajira Digital Clubs are intended to be rolled out in every higher-level institution. The digital program is also intended to reach more youth and expand footprints of the Ajira Digital Program across the country. The initiative is part of the national government broader strategy to create an environment for work generation and skills development and incubate an entrepreneurship culture amongst the youth.

“We aim to equip more Kenyan Youth with skills that will enable them to earn from digital and digitally-enabled jobs. We are delighted to formalize and fully operationalize yet another Ajira Digital Club to train, mentor and link youth to various online jobs and enable them to earn descent wages. We are looking forward to establishing more Ajira Digital Clubs within selected Universities and TVETS countrywide as we work towards promoting mentorship and collaborative learning approach to finding digital work,” said Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Joe Mucheru.

The Ajira Digital Clubs act as formal structures within the various higher-learning institutions and function to onboard new members to the Ajira Digital ecosystem. Citizens are then able to get access to work readiness trainings, mentorship and visibility of job opportunities in the gig economy

“We believe that this initiative will be of critical importance in our journey to reach many youths especially from our universities and TVETS. The program also targets youth in and out of formal education systems,” added Mr. Mucheru.

This far, over 60,000 youths have benefited from the training, mentorship and incubation programs offered through Ajira Digital platform.