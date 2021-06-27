Shares

Infinix recently unveiled its Note 10 Series at the Ali Barbour’s Cave Restaurant, in Diani Beach. The choice of location was influenced by the brand’s mission to stay true to its rebranding goals of being trendy and techy.

The Note 10 Series consists of the Note 10 Pro to retail at Ksh. 25,999, the Note 10 128 GB+4 GB to retail at Ksh. 19,299 and the Note 10 64 GB +4 GB to retail at Ksh. 17,599 in Infinix outlets countrywide and online at Xpark.

The ambience at the Cave Restaurant was unforgettable. Guests walked into the main entrance at the parking lot, which was lit with laser beams and smoke machines leading up to a wall banner with its brand ambassadors, Sauti Sol.

The spiral staircase descending into the main restaurant was lined with laser beams with Infinix product and brand logos. A giant opening in the cave’s roof provided views of a star-filled sky which was embedded with a hologram of the Note 10, creating a mystical tech ambience.

The big unveil of the smartphones was carefully set in one of the interlinking chambers, with the Note 10 display phones carefully seating on giant sea shells surrounded with mystical smoke.