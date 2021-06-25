Shares

Wimbart, a Public Relations agency specializing in Africa and emerging markets, has launched its third PR Office Hours program. The program has been designed to equip African and Africa-focused startups with the PR tools required to support and achieve their business goals.

The program will be delivered in partnership with Ventures Platform and Techpoint Africa. The two companies will share their expert knowledge on how to connect with investors and journalists, and how to communicate with key stakeholders.

Wimbart Office Hours is targeted at early-stage startups with a focus on companies building tech solutions for Africans on the continent or the Diaspora.

Eligible startups must be less than two years old, have a minimum viable product available and may have secured investment(s) at no later than a seed-level stage. 20 start-ups will be selected by the Wimbart team to take part in the free program. Applications for the third cohort are now open and will close on Monday 12th July, at 12 noon BST. Successful companies will be notified by Tuesday 20th July.

Wimbart has worked with over 60 start-ups and high growth companies including AppsFlyer, IROKOtv, Sokowatch and Gokada. The Wimbart Office Hours program team will work with the third Cohort to build a broader understanding of the importance of PR and communications for a startup. Its alumni from the first and second cohorts include Afriktrip, Nuguvu Health and Vybe, amongst others.

Speaking on the launch of the third edition of Wimbart Office Hours, founder and CEO, Jessica Hope said, “It has been a challenging period for technology start-ups and we see that now, more than ever, honing and refining strong communications skills and weaving PR into marketing activities, whether it is for growing customer base or connecting with investors, is more crucial than ever when building and scaling a business on the continent”.

Múyìwá Mátùlúkò, CEO of Techpoint Africa says, “Techpoint is very happy to be a part of Wimbart Office Hours for the second time running. We have no doubt that, at the end of the program, all participating startup founders will leave with valuable insights around brand awareness, building reputation and scaling their company through media.”

Interested tech start-ups interested can find out more and apply for the program via the Wimbart website.