Shares

Safaricom has partnered with Trans Nzoia County Government to launch an M-PESA cashless payment system for County levy collection. Residents of Trans Nzoia County can now pay for parking, cess and market fees, among other levies using the M-PESA cashless system.

Speaking while announcing the partnership, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “We are delighted to enable digital lifestyles for the people of Trans Nzoia County through M-PESA. This will greatly enhance convenience for residents, enabling them to pay for county services wherever they are and at whatever time.”

To make payments for any County services, Trans Nzoia residents will be required to dial the USSD code *818#. The code will give them the option to choose among the different services. The system can be used for making payment across all five sub-counties of Kitale Municipality, Cherengany, Kiminini, Saboti, and Kwanza.

“Through M-PESA, we look forward to strengthening revenue collection in Trans Nzoia County by plugging losses. It will also give us better visibility of collections through timely reconciliation and reporting. By interlinking different systems, we will be able to enhance service delivery and efficiency for the benefit of the people of this county,” said Patrick Khaemba, Governor, Trans Nzoia County.

In addition to the USSD code *818#, county payments for Trans Nzoia and other counties are available under the consolidated *334# M-PESA menu, under the Lipa Na M-PESA option. Customers can then select “County Services” and the particular county to make payments.

25 counties across Kenya have fully integrated their payment collection systems with M-PESA. Moreover, all 47 counties accept cashless payments through M-PESA.