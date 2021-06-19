Shares

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has announced the appointment of Kris Senanu as the new Chief Enterprise Business Officer effective 21st June, 2021. In his new role, Kris is expected to help steer the company’s mission to establish a customer-obsessed digital first organization in Kenya by 2025.

Kris was previously working at Telkom Kenya as the Managing Director for Telkom Digital. He joined Telkom in 2016 as the Managing Director Enterprise Division before being promoted to MD Telkom Digital.

Prior to Telkom, Kris worked at Access Kenya Group, where he was MD from 2008-2014, developing the Group’s Internet Business. He has over 20 years experience in various commercial Management, Sales and Marketing roles both in Access Kenya and Swift Global.

He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in International Business Administration from USIU-Africa and an MBA from Warwick University.

Safaricom has been actively pursuing its goal to become a platform of choice for SME customers by delivering end-to-end digital solutions and create a sharper focus on expanding its Enterprise portfolio. Kris Senanu’s appointment is in line with this agenda.