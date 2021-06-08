Shares

Huawei FreeBuds 4i are now available on pre-order in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience Stores at Yaya Center, Village Market, Thika Road Mall, and Sarit Center. The pre-order will last until 13th June 2021.

The Huawei Freebuds 4i will be retailing at Ksh. 9,999. They come with a free gift bundle that includes Bluetooth Speaker and Freebuds 4i cover during the Pre-order period.

The Huawei FreeBuds feature a high quality sound, active noise cancellation and a long-lasting battery packed into a stylish design.

Other similar products in the market include Huawei FreeBuds 3pro retailing at Ksh. 25,000, Huawei FreeBuds 3 retailing at Ksh. 20,000 and Huawei FreeBuds 3i Ksh. 11,000 .

Speaking of the soon to be launched product, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “Huawei FreeBuds 4i carries the innate qualities of the FreeBuds family, with active noise cancellation (ANC), superior battery life and crystal clear sound quality. It also features trendier personal elements to become the “go-to” earbuds for everyone and share the convenience and charm of new technology with more people. This is your ideal accessory that you must have when going about your day to day activities.”

Huawei FreeBuds 4i specifications

Earbud size: 37.5 mm by 23.9 mm by 21 mm

Weight: About 36.5 g

Battery capacity (Per earbud) – 55 mAh

Charging case: 215 mAh (min.)

Music playback duration: 10 hours (with noise cancelling disabled)

7.5 hours (with noise cancelling enabled)

Voice call duration: 6.5 hours (with noise cancelling disabled)

5.5 hours (with noise cancelling enabled)

Press control: Two times / long press

Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2

Audio tech: Active noise cancellation

Call noise cancellation

USB: USB-C charging cable

Colours: Ceramic white and Carbon black