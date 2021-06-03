Shares

Dr. Patrick Amoth, the acting Director-General for Health, Ministry of Health of Kenya has been appointed as the Chairman of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board, for a period of one year. The announcement was made during the 149th session of the WHO Executive Board, on June 02, 2021, by the outgoing Chair Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Dr. Amoth is a medical doctor with a Master of Medicine (MMed) degree in Obstetrics/Gynaecology from the University of Nairobi. He previously served as chief medical specialist in obstetrics/gynaecology and Senior Deputy Director of medical services at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Nairobi.

The board is charged with determining the budget programs and activities of the World Health Assembly and is composed of 34 persons who are technically qualified in the field of health. Each person is designated by a Member State that has been elected to serve by the World Health Assembly.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Amoth via his Twitter account stated, “I am very grateful for the overwhelming support and felicitations that I have received from colleagues, friends and well wishers globally, upon my election as Chair of the WHO Executive Board. Special gratitude to the Gov’t of Kenya for their invaluable support.”

Mr. Amoth has replaced Union Health Minister, Government of India, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who completed his tenure as Chairman of WHO Executive Board on June 02, 2021. Dr. Vardhan will continue to be a member of the Executive Board of WHO till 2023. The chairman’s post is held on a rotation basis for one year among regional groups.