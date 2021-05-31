Shares

Safaricom has unveiled BAZE, a mobile, video-on-demand service that offers a wide selection of local and regional short-form videos in comedy, drama, lifestyle, music, among others.

BAZE will be accessible via USSD *544*55# or the BAZE website. The service will give customers the convenience of accessing a wide collection of video content, including exclusives, on their smartphones.

“Our goal is to delight our customers by availing a carefully curated collection of video content across their favourite genres. BAZE will place the entertainment Kenyans want at their fingertips, giving users freedom, choice and control over the content they consume,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom, speaking at the launch.

BAZE will also offer customers an affordable subscription plan. Customers will have the freedom to choose from two subscription plans, an all-day pass at Ksh. 10 and an all day pass with 200MB data at Ksh. 20.

BAZE will also provide content creators an additional platform to share their stories with Kenyans while increasing their earnings by monetizing their content.

“As we launch BAZE, we are also pleased to announce that the platform will host new content not seen anywhere including a brand-new Kenyan action drama, Mission to Rescue which will be available exclusively on BAZE for 3 months before being unveiled anywhere else,” added Ms. Mulinge.

The launch of BAZE is an extension of Safaricom’s commitment to growing Kenya’s creative industry. Last year, Safaricom marked 20 years of transforming lives in the creative industry through the Safari Ya Wasanii series, which showcased its role in growing music and other forms of art in the country.