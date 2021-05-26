Shares

Mastercard has announced the appointment of Victor Ndlovu as Director, Country Business Development Lead, East Africa.

Victor has close to three decades of experience in the fintech, banking and payments industry. He joins Mastercard from Ukheshe, based in South Africa, where he spearheaded the Fintech’s presence in Africa with deals at KCB Bank and Ecobank Pan Africa.

In his new role, Victor will oversee the growth of the Mastercard’s regional footprint in the East Africa region. He is expected to contribute to the company through increasing market share, driving market acceptance, and increasing the number of customer touch points.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Ndlovu as Mastercard’s Country Business Development Lead – East Africa. With his responsibility to drive business growth across our footprint in this geography, I’m sure Victor will bring to bear his vast experience and deep payments expertise to successfully take the Mastercard franchise across East Africa to new heights,” said Raghav Prasad, Division President, Sub Saharan Africa, Mastercard.

Prior to Ukheshe, Victor previously worked in the financial industry in East Africa, working across multiple markets including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Somalia and the Comoros. He also spent time at the Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe’s Card and Retail segments and the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe’s Electronic Payments and Card Services departments. Between 2007 and 2008 Victor was elected Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Plastic Card Industry.

Victor holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Economics and Business Management from the University of South Africa.