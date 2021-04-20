Shares

Andela, a global talent network company, has announced the global expansion of their engineering talent. Andela plans to expand into new regions to allow its clients to tap into regional expertise that can support their international growth. The company has connected remote engineers with opportunities from businesses across the globe, and is perfectly positioned to support global talent for businesses worldwide.

The company has revealed that applications from qualified engineers outside of Africa have increased by more than 750% in the past six months. In March alone, more than 30% of Andela inbound engineer applications came from outside of Africa, half of which came from Latin America, creating significant increases in time-zone coverage for Andela clients. Africa is also expanding rapidly, with 500% growth in the past six months.

“Andela’s mission is to connect brilliance with opportunity. This expansion has always been part of our long term roadmap, and we’re excited that the world is ready for it. When we began inviting developers from across Africa to apply last year, we more than doubled the number of countries represented. We’re already seeing the same effects in new regions, and we’re excited to welcome new talent into our growing community,” said Jeremy Johnson, CEO at Andela.

Andela clients will have more flexibility to build diverse teams across country borders, skill sets, time zones, and cultures. The future of remote work is global, and Andela provides the vital link to talent wherever it is found.

Dana Lawson, VP of Engineering at GitHub stated, “As a business in the developer tool space, a lot of us are trying to enter those areas of the world (Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa) where the emergent developers are coming so we can better understand their needs. Having a local presence there with amazing talent is super valuable to building a global product.”