Shares

The Safaricom choir will host a virtual Easter concert this Sunday evening for forty-five minutes on NTV and Safaricom’s YouTube Channel as from 8 pm East African time.

With the the event, the Choir aims to offer the energy and atmosphere of live music with its performance of a narration of the Easter story. The performance will be amplified under Twende Tukiuke slogan, demonstrating Safaricom’s continued support of the arts through giving Kenyans a platform to follow their dreams and passion for the performing arts.

The Safaricom Choir came into the limelight with the “Niko na Safaricom” tune back in 2010. Interestingly, the choir was an initiative of the then Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph who happened to be a lover of classical music. It was founded in 2008 to provide an avenue for team building, morale-boosting and involvement in community service for employees interested in choral music. Since their debut, the team has performed for various audiences at the Safaricom AGM, Groove Awards and Classical Fusion concerts among others. As such, fans can expect nothing short of musical excellence with the Safaricom Choir’s performance.

The choir holds auditions every two years to replace those who leave the company. The founding director, Mr. Ken Wakia, says there is a committee of five that helps him run the choir or organize events. And there are mentors who help train members on different voice ranges. Their first staged performance was at the Safaricom Classical Fusion Festival at Impala Club in Nairobi, 2009.

Here is a snippet of what to expect from the choir.