Cyber security company, FirstWave, has announced the signing of a three-year Level 1 Partner Agreement with Moja Access, a pan-African technology company.

The partnership aims at making commercially driven investments to improve and increase connectivity and internet access in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Internet users across African nations can now be protected on CSquared’s network from cyber intruders for consumption, at an affordable monthly price.

FirstWave has deployed its recently launched FirstCloud WebProtect DNS platform, for CSquared territories for use by its operating companies and Level 2 partners. The partnership builds on other recent signings, opening further opportunity for FirstWave’s cybersecurity portfolio in Africa. First revenues will flow immediately under opt-out path to market

CSquared currently operates fibre and last mile WiFi networks in several cities across Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Liberia. The company also boasts of over 40 mobile operators and internet service providers relying on its infrastructure for serving mobile consumers and corporate customers. These four African nations registered over 10 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and over 70 million internet users at the end of 2020.

FirstWave’s CEO, Neil Pollock, said, “I’m delighted to welcome CSquared Group’s Moja Access as our 8th Level 1 partner and see initial revenues already flowing from the partnership. CSquared is a fast-growing pan- African service provider backed by two large global corporations Google LLC and Mitsui & Co. CSquared already delivers robust fibre connectivity and internet access to thousands of end-customers via its 40+ mobile operator and ISP clients. With revenues already delivered, the partnership has had a really positive start.”