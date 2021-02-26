Shares

Kenyan mobile games company, Usiku Games, has initiated games to help Primary School children improve on their learning skills, especially in Math and English language.

The mobile web-based platform dubbed Tizi Games is designed to be fun and entertaining as they help educate the pupils. Each game is designed around a particular subject based on the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) developed by the KICD.

According to Jay Shapiro, CEO of Usiku Games, Tizi Games helps improve children’s skills in memory, concentration, and knowledge development.

“At Usiku Games, we create, design, and produce edutainment content to help today’s children to learn in ways that are fun and resonate with them. We’ve specialized in developing games that will improve skills, focus and cognitive reasoning. Our games are designed to be easy to learn, but still challenging and fun,” said Shapiro.

Each week the children will be presented with a collection of fun games, tailored to match their grade level and what they learned in school.

“The words, math, and lessons taught through each game directly support and reinforce what the students have been taught in class that week. Each game dynamically pulls in content to match the grade level and classroom curriculum based on what week of the year it is. In this way, studying and improving class scores need no longer be a chore, but something fun that children enjoy playing,” added Mr. Shapiro.

Tizi Games mirror the new CBC curriculum, which encourages imagination, creativity and critical thinking among children. Tizi’s interactive games are aimed at creating opportunities for problem solving, reinforcing the cognitive abilities of the student.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), indicates that the use of games for teaching mathematics, sciences, and the humanities is a core part of the educational landscape.

The UN SDG’s have positioned education at the heart of the post-2015 global development agenda. Games for Learning propose highly attractive and immersive solutions.

With an increased internet coverage in Kenya and beyond, more schools are expected to adapt this new technology for teaching.

At the end of the first quarter of the 2020/21 Financial Year, Kenya’s internet market grew, with rising dependence on digital platforms for work, learning, healthcare, shopping, and entertainment. According to the Communication Authority’s Quarterly Sector Report, the total data/Internet subscriptions rose by 4.8% to 43.5 million, from 41.5 million subscriptions reported last quarter.