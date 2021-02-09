Shares

Britam Group Managing Director, Benson Wairegi, officially handed over the company’s leadership to Tavaziva Madzinga. The appointment is effective February 1st 2021. Mr. Wairegi’s service at Britam spans over 40 years.

While handing over the reins of leadership to Madzinga, Wairegi welcomed the new Group Managing Director and wished him well in his new position of leadership.

“I am delighted to handover to you the overall management of Britam Holdings. You can count on my support and I am confident that you will lead the company into new frontiers,” said Wairegi.

On his part, Madzinga, thanked Wairegi for his long and enduring service that saw him not only champion the growth of Britam Holdings. but also for his personal contribution to the development and growth of the insurance industry in Kenya and the region.

“I feel privileged and appreciate the board’s confidence and support. The detailed handover and transitioning plan in place will enable me tap into Dr. Wairegi’s vast experience. I look forward to working closely with the staff, management and the board together with our partners and clients to chart the next course for Britam in the years to come,” said Madzinga.

Benson Wairegi joined PriceWaterHouseCoopers in 1977, at the age of 24, as an audit trainee. In 1980, he joined British-American as the Chief Accountant. In 1984, Wairegi bought a 3.3% stake in Britam, while encouraging other Kenyans to do the same. That same year, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer at the company. Over the years, his investment in Britam has grown tremendously.