The 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit will be held as a free-to-attend two-day virtual event, in honor of this year’s International Women’s Day. The summit, presented by Mastercard, is anticipated to draw an audience of more than 2,000 attendees from across the world on March 8th and 9th.

Since its inception in 2016, the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit has brought together a collection of female leaders from across Africa and the world. Held a year after the first reported COVID-19 case in South Africa in March 2020, the summit will reflect on the most disruptive period in recent history through shared experiences of contrarians and corporate leaders.

This year’s theme, Africa Reloaded: The Power of The Collective, will look back at the year that made many changes to normal living, while looking at new paths of recovery, growth and inclusivity on the continent. “This new vision can be achieved only by harnessing the power of the collective and by collaborating as equal stakeholders in the financial and digital economy. The Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit has been a much-anticipated calendar event for the last five years, and this year too, will attract globally renowned thinkers and doers,” said Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of Forbes Woman Africa.

Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Mastercard Middle East and Africa said, “Gender equality is a core priority at Mastercard. This is why we are proud to partner with Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit for the second consecutive year, and continue our collaboration by bringing diverse perspectives, leveraging networks, sharing insights, and resources to help women navigate the current and post pandemic world.”

Women looking to join the virtual event can register on the Summit’s website.