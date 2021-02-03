Shares

The Government of Denmark, represented by its Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Ole Thonke has restated its commitment to support Green Trade and the fight against COVID-19 in the East African region. The Ambassador reinstated this during a signing ceremony of twin Financial Agreements worth Ksh.1.19 billion (USD 17.5 million).

The funding will be channeled through TradeMark East Africa (TMEA), a leading Aid for Trade organization renowned for partnering with Eastern African governments to reduce barriers to trade through automation and adoption of sustainable physical infrastructures such as One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs), ports, among others.

In the two agreements, Ksh. 1.59 million (USD 14.5 million) will support Kenya’s efforts to transition to Green Trade and creating sustainable jobs under the Denmark and Kenya Strategic Framework for 2021 to 2025. The second agreement, about Ksh. 330 million (USD 3 million) will support continued response to COVID-19 under TradeMark East Africa’s Safe Trade Emergency Facility (Safe Trade) Programme.

With the green trade funding, TMEA will partner with government institutions and private sector in adopting sustainable and efficient transport and infrastructure for reduced barriers to trade. The new funding will also build up on results that have been achieved in previous programmes funded by Denmark including, support to non-motorized transport in the ongoing construction of Mbaraki Road, in Mombasa.

In automation, Denmark’s funding will ensure that government agencies in partnership with TMEA scale-up digitization efforts of key trade processes to reduce use of paper and time taken to trade. Results have been banked from previous support.

Denmark’s support to TMEA’s Safe Trade, that is being implemented in 10 countries will enable continuous efforts to provide essential services at the key entry and exit points while keeping front line border workers safe. Safe Trade has ensured collaboration to combat COVID-19 through provision of platform for COVID- 19 response by public and private partners.