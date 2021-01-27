Shares

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is a government sponsored program that gives educational loans to vulnerable students who cannot afford higher education loans.

Students in universities, colleges and TVET institutions can apply for a HELB loan.

1. Undergraduate Loans (Direct Entry students)

These loans are for students joining public or private universities within the East African Community directly from high school either through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) or as self-sponsored.

Amounts awarded range between Ksh.40,000 minimum and Ksh.60,000 maximum, based on the level of need. The loan attracts interest of 4% annually, and the students are required to repay their loans upon completion of their studies.

Students are advised to apply at least one month before the opening date to allow ample time for processing.

There are two types of undergraduate loan applications:

First Time Application -This is for applicants who are applying for the first time.

-This is for applicants who are applying for the first time. Second & Subsequent Application-This is for applicants who are applying for a second, third, fourth time as per the program duration

The number of loans one is eligible for depends on the program duration, that is, one is given loan 4 times for a 4 year program.

Requirements

A copy of the Applicant’s national ID Card

Copies of the parents national ID Cards/death certificate where the parent is deceased

Copies of both guarantors’ national ID Card

A copy of the applicant’s admission letter and KCSE result slip/certificate

A copy of the applicant’s Bank ATM/Bank card (for Government sponsored students only)

A copy of the applicant’s Smart Card from the institution

One recent colored passport size photograph of the applicant.

2. TVET institutions loans

Students qualify for a TVET HELB loan if they are either of the following;

Students in the public Technical, Vocational & Education Training (TVET) Institutes recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE), a member of The Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions (KATTI) and placed by Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)

Direct Entry Self-Sponsored Students in the public Technical, Vocational & Education Training (TVET) Institutes recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE), a member of The Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions (KATTI)

How to apply for an Undergraduate/TVET HELB loan