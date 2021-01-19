Shares

Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has supported about 2,000 students from 6 counties. The Foundation has invested in school projects in Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Nandi, Kakamega, Kisii and Homabay to the tune of Ksh. 2.2 million.

Ndoto Zetu initiative is part of the Safaricom Foundation’s philanthropic partnerships that aim to support individual Kenyans who are keen to make an impact in their communities through social investments.

Students from Simotwo Secondary and Kapteren Primary Schools in Elgeyo Marakwet County received desks and chairs. Other learners in Ketigoi Mixed Secondary School and Moi Girls Kapcherop benefitted from water tanks to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

In Baringo County, underprivileged students from Maron Primary School received school uniforms while Tabagon Secondary school benefited from a water tank.

Riragi Primary School in Kisii County and Got Lwala Primary School in Homabay County benefited from water tanks while Kipchekwen Primary School in Nandi County got desks and chairs.

In Kakamega County, Mapera Secondary school had a library constructed and equipped courtesy of Safaricom Foundation.

“The second phase of the Ndoto Zetu initiative is supporting students as they go back to school. At the same time, we want to ensure that even as students take all the necessary precautions, the school environment is conducive for learning as access to quality education is one of our pillars as the Safaricom Foundation,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Through the initiative, Safaricom Foundation asks Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that they hope to achieve that will have a positive impact on their communities. During the first phase of the initiative in 2019 the foundation implemented over 300 projects across 40 counties at a cost of Ksh.30 Million, and reached more than 50,000 people.