Nairobi’s textile open-air market, Uhuru Market, is leveraging on its online platform as a strategy to reach a wider customer base across Kenya during the back-to-school season.

The traders have stocked affordable and quality wide-ranging uniforms for students, school workers as well as other accessories such as masks and bags.

Uhuru Market uniform traders are looking to change the narrative of heavy traffic and long queues with their e-commerce platform, which is cheaper and more convenient. This coming as a result of most customers opting to purchase goods online.

“We are committed to delivering the best digital experience to our customers while guaranteeing the high quality, diversity, and speedy delivery of our back-to-school products across the country. Improving our customer service through the e-commerce site is part of our plan to increase convenience and reach a broader audience,” said Leonard Kamau, a stall owner at Uhuru Market.

The traders have a network of riders and other delivery partners to fulfill customer orders within 24-48 hours after order placement. There is a fee for deliveries within Nairobi and across the country.

With the festive season underway, both consumers and vendors will be able to leverage online shopping with minimal movements and in full compliance with the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

The online platform is supported by Heva Fund and it aims to strengthen the local economy by addressing the constraints of the garment and textile value chains within the market ecosystem. This will help the vendors to formalize their trade to promote the ideals of Buy Kenya, Build Kenya.

Shoppers across the country can conveniently search and shop for a wide range of products from select stores in the open-air market.