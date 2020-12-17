Shares

As part of its expansion and diversification, Kenya’s hospitality giant Sarova Hotels and Resorts has opened two restaurants, The Kitchen by Sarova, and ChiSo by Sarova.

Diners who want to experience a luxury culinary experience now can have a taste of this at the two additions located in Westlands, Nairobi, at Urban Eatery in Delta Towers.

During the launch, Sarova Hotels and Resorts Director, Food and Beverage Operations, Shailendar Singh, expressed that, “The current situation has presented an opportunity for exploration and the hospitality industry is experiencing a wave of reinvention in terms of choice and culinary services. That is why we are constantly implementing newer, better, and more efficient ideas of dining to cater to the broad ever-changing industry.”

“To make ourselves more accessible to guests, we are taking our brands out to the market. This is a unique initiative where a major hotel chain is taking its F&B brands out of its premises. Usually, we find hotels taking other restaurant brands and franchises into their space but for the first time, we as a hotel chain, are taking our culinary repertoire into this diverse and expanding Westlands area.” added Mr. Singh

The Kitchen by Sarova is an extension of the multicultural cuisines also offered at the Hotel’s famous Thorn Tree and Flame Tree café.

Inspired by Sarova’s Thai Chi, ChiSo by Sarova is a new avatar with a Pan Asian palette of Japanese, Malay, Thai, Indonesian and Chinese cuisine. The launch aligns with the hotels strategically viable projects to diversify its brand.