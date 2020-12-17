Shares

French spirits company Rémy Cointreau is known for its distinct collection of cognacs, liqueurs and champagne. The company has a rich history having been founded in 1724.

It has a wide collection of alcoholic products that include:

Rémy Martin cognac

Louis XIII cognacs

Cointreau liqueur

METAXA Greek spirit

Mount Gay rum, St-Rémy brandy

The Botanist gin

Bruichladdich single malts

Westland American whiskey

Domaine des Hautes Glaces French whisky

In Kenya, Rémy Cointreau products have been available for a while through traditional distribution channels. Now, the company has launched its own website to sell its products.

The website by Rémy Cointreau Kenya, which is available at exceptionalspirits.co/ke , is selling brands such as Rémy Martin, Cointreau, The Botanist, Mount Gay and St-Rémy. The company has promised that it will add more products to the platform soon.

Kenyan consumers also have the option to purchase the selection of products for delivery and additionally opt to personalize and customize (available for the Rémy Martin XO) select bottles.