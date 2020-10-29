Shares

Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with Kipchoge Keino Foundation to offer relief to athletes experiencing hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The one-year partnership will initially target 500 athletes from Uasin Gishu, Embu, Kericho, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado and Nyandarua Counties, who will be identified as vulnerable and adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative will cost KSh.15 million over the next one year will also offer a financial literacy program that will seek to equip young and upcoming athletes with knowledge around business ideation, entrepreneurship skills, managing and growing businesses, investment, retirement planning as well as debt management.

The partnership was necessitated by the need to support professional athletes who lost a substantial part of their income due to the cancellation of 18th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon as the Covdi-19 pandemic and suspension of local sporting competitions in the Country and across the globe.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kariuki Ngari, had this to say, “We have identified relief as an important need area in supporting our athletes who have supported our marathon over the last seventeen years during these tough times. In addition to the food relief, we will be offering them entrepreneurial and financial literacy training that we believe will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge when it comes to investments and starting their own businesses.”