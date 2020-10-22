Shares

Cellulant has today confirmed the appointment of Faith Nkatha Gitonga to the position of Country Manager Kenya. She joins Cellulant from Oracle where she led their Digital Transformation efforts for the public sector.

Faith brings over a decade of experience with a notable performance history of value-adding contribution, strategic partnerships, and digitalization for some of Kenya’s premier consumer-facing banks.

Prior to joining Oracle, Faith served as the Director for Strategy, Monitoring and Transformation at Sidian Bank. In her role, she was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation, including developing and executing strategies for growth and expansion, partnerships, and quality performance. Faith has also worked at SBM Bank (K) Ltd. as Head of Department Retail and Institutional Banking, among other leadership roles from 2008 to 2016.

Ken Njoroge, co-Founder and CEO, Cellulant, had this to say, “We are excited that Faith has accepted to join our leadership team and we are confident that she will lead Cellulant Kenya’s next chapter of growth and success. We have all been impressed by her strong track record of digital transformation and vast experience in the Fintech space.”