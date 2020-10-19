Shares

Coffee is one of Kenya’s main exports and one of the most popular beverages around the world. It’s mainly enjoyed in two ways – black or white – using coffee powder from a container. While this is perfectly okay, coffee lovers know that different methods of brewing coffee lead to different tastes. Additionally, if you truly want to enjoy coffee, it’s best to use ground coffee instead of instant coffee. Yet, instant coffee is more popular than the tastier ground coffee.

In the recent months, its popularity has been fueled by TikTok trends showcasing different recipes. If you’re not a fan of the complicated coffee-brewing gadgets or you simply can’t get a hold of them, here are some recipes you can make using instant coffee that will still taste as delicious as your favourite drink from a café.

1. Irish Coffee

Irish coffee has remained a popular beverage both in restaurants and at home thanks its simplicity. This may be one of the simplest coffee recipes but it still requires more skill than just adding Irish whiskey to a cup of coffee.

Ingredients

i. 2 teaspoons of brown sugar

ii. ¼ cup of heavy cream

iii. ¼ cup of Irish whiskey

iv. ½ cup of black coffee

Method

Place the sugar in a heat-friendly mug. Add the black coffee and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Add the Irish whiskey and stir. Whip the heavy cream lightly until it’s of a thicker consistency. Pour into the coffee mix over the back of spoon. Serve while hot.

2. Vienna Coffee

This is another classic recipe that became popular in the 70s. In fact, it’s recognized by UNSCO as part of a cultural heritage. The method of preparation is what makes this simple cup of white coffee taste like gourmet coffee.

Ingredients

i. ½ cup of coffee

ii. ¼ cup of milk

iii. ¼ cup of heavy cream

iv. 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

v. 2 teaspoons of sugar

Method

Add the coffee in a cup then whisk the heavy cream in a large bowl. Once it’s of a thicker and firmer consistency, add the vanilla essence then mix. Pour milk into the cup of coffee and top it with a few scoops of the vanilla whipped cream.

3. Coffee Liqueur

There’s nothing more delicious than creamy, boozy coffee. This drink is perfect for dinner or a night in with the girls. Not to mention, it’s easy to make and all the ingredients are readily available. You can also use it to make other cocktails like White Russian.

Ingredients

i. 4 cups of vodka

ii. 4 cups of water

iii. ¾ cup of coffee

iv. 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

v. 4 cups of sugar

Method

Add sugar and water in a saucepan and heat. Bring it to a boil then simmer for around 10 minutes. Remove from the heathen add instant coffee. Allow it to cool then stir in vanilla extract and vodka. Serve the beverage or store in closed bottles.

4. Iced Coffee

During hot days, a cup of iced coffee can be a delicious and refreshing drink to quench your thirst. Additionally, you can avoid the fuss of going to a café to get this drink by making it at the comfort of your home.

Ingredients

i. ¾ cup of black coffee

ii. ¼ cup of milk

iii. 2 teaspoons of sugar

iv. 3 ice cubes

Method

Prepare black coffee then allow it to cool. Pour the coffee into a blender then add milk and ice cubes. Blend until it’s foamy then pour into a tall glass and serve.

5. Coffee Soda Float

This drink not only looks attractive but also it tastes just as good. Soda floats are a common café beverage. However, it’s not every day that you get a coffee soda float. If you’re craving coffee, ice cream and soda all at the same time, you can try this recipe.

Ingredients

i. 2 teaspoon of sugar

ii. 4 cups of strong black coffee

iii. 1 large scoop of vanilla/coffee ice-cream

iv. 1 cup of heavy cream

v. 1 cup of club soda

Method

Mix the sugar and coffee in a large pitcher. Whip the heavy cream until it’s of thicker and firmer consistency. Slowly add the whipped cream into the coffee until you get a smooth and light texture. Fill tall glasses halfway, add the club soda and top with a scoop of ice-cream.

6. Moroccan Spiced Coffee

Morocco, like many Arab countries, is famous for its meticulously brewed coffee that’s popular among locals and tourists. However, you can get a taste of the world-famous Moroccan coffee without even leaving your house. You can also create the recipe using instant coffee.

Ingredients

i. ½ cup of coffee

ii. ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

iii. 1/8 teaspoon of ground clove

iv. 1/8 teaspoon of ground black pepper

v. 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg

vi. ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger

vii. ¼ teaspoon of ground cardamom

viii. ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt

ix. 4 cups water

x. Cream and sugar

Method

Mix all the spices in a bowl with the coffee powder. Heat water then pour half of it on the coffee spices mixture. Let it sit for 30 seconds then use a spoon to gently mix. Add the rest of the water then let it brew for 3 minutes. Pour into cups then top with cream and sugar if desired.

7. Cold Brew Coffee

Cold brew coffee can be enjoyed as it is or used to make cold, coffee flavoured drinks. This beverage is super simple as it only requires two ingredients – coffee and water. However, for it to achieve the best flavour, it has to brew for up to one week.

Ingredients

i. 1 cup of instant coffee

ii. Cups of water

Method

Add the coffee in a large container and pour water into it. Mix thoroughly until the coffee is full dissolved in water. cover the container and let it sit for 2 hours in the fridge or on the counter. Pour the coffee through a fine strainer then transfer to bottles. Serve immediately or store for up to 1 week.

8. Blended Nutella Coffee

If you have a sweet tooth and wondering how to upgrade your basic cup of coffee, look no further. This sweet treat will give you a boost of energy and stimulate your feel-good hormones thanks to the chocolate-coffee combination.

Ingredients

i. 1 ½ teaspoons of instant coffee

ii. 4 teaspoons of Nutella

iii. 1 cup milk

iv. ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

v. 1 tablespoon of sugar

vi. Whipped cream/ chocolate syrup/cocoa powder for garnish

Method

Add the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Coat the inner glass with chocolate syrup then pour in your drink. Top with whipped cream and garnish with chocolate syrup or cocoa powder.

9. Greek Frappe

There are very few recipes that specifically use instant coffee and this is one of them. The drink was invented by Nescafe and it’s super easy to make.

Ingredients

i. 1 teaspoon of instant coffee

ii. 1 teaspoon of sugar

iii. Milk

iv. 1 cup of water

v. 3 to 4 ice cubes

vi. Shaker

Method

Place 3 tablespoons of water, 1 teaspoon of coffee, and sugar in a shaker or a jar with a tight lid. Close and shake for 10 minutes until the ingredients start to foam. Pour the mixture into a tall glass then top with water, milk and ice. Stir and serve.

10. Cappuccino

If you want to enjoy this classic café drink at the comfort of your home, then this is the recipe for you. You don’t need the expensive espresso machine since instant coffee works just as well.

Ingredients

i. 1 cup of water

ii. Sugar

iii. Milk

iv. 2 teaspoons of instant coffee

Method

Boil the water then add coffee and sugar according to your preference. Heat the milk in the

microwave for around 60 seconds until it boils. Pour the milk in a jar with a tight lid. Shake the

jar vigorously until the milk begins to foam. Add milk into your cup of coffee and stir. Scoop the

foamed milk and top the cup of coffee with it.