Transunion has appointed Thabo Molefe as its new senior director for its African operations outside of South Africa as it looks to leverage its global capabilities and build its profile across the continent. He will be responsible for business development, stakeholder and regulatory engagement, and overall operations in seven countries in East and Southern Africa.

Molefe who is a former executive director for South Africa and the Rest of Africa for content and technology solutions provider LexisNexis, replaces Chad Reimers, who moves to a new position within TransUnion’s wider global business.

Molefe, who took up his new role on 24 August 2020, has deep knowledge of the African marketplace, having operated across the continent in a senior capacity for almost 20 years. He has previously fulfilled leadership roles at both LexisNexis and technology giant HP.

Molefe had this to say, “TransUnion’s breadth and depth of data insights, and range of information solutions, are unmatched in this industry. I joined the company because I believe it has the potential to help even more African businesses make more informed decisions, and African consumers better manage their personal information and gain access to financial products and services. “I’m looking forward to deepening our relationships with clients, consumers and wider stakeholders, and helping the financial and digital lending communities establish trusted relationships and deliver great experiences and help create more economic opportunities.”