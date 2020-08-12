Shares

M-PESA Foundation, Safaricom’s CSR arm, has announced that it has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Kiambu, Busia and Migori counties.

Health workers in Kiambu, Busia and Migori counties will receive personal protective equipment worth Ksh. 7.5 Million from the M-PESA Foundation as part of an ongoing effort to distribute PPE’s to 7 counties. This is part of a partnership between the Foundation and Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMDPU) to distribute PPEs to 7 counties at a cost of Ksh. 20 million.

Each of the three counties received N95masks, gowns and googles which are essential items in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 among health care workers.

“Being on the front line, health workers are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. This is why as M-PESA foundation, we partnered with KMPDU to supplement governments efforts in sufficiently equipping health workers with the necessary PPE’s as they work to save lives,” said Les Baillie, Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation.

So far, M-PESA Foundation has donated PPEs to Nairobi, Machakos, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Safaricom’s other philanthropic arm, Safaricom Foundation recently installed sanitation booths in both Busia and Migori Counties to curb the spread of COVID-19 through the borders. The Foundation has also donated PPE’s to healthcare workers in Meru, Kajiado, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Nakuru and Mombasa counties.

The M-PESA Foundation is a Charitable Trust that was registered in March 2010 and is owned by Safaricom. The M-PESA Foundation invests in large scale and long-term sustainable projects that have maximum impact on Kenyans in the areas of education, health and environment. Michael Joseph is the Chairman of the M-PESA Foundation.