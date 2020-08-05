Shares

Equity Bank has partnered with Crown Healthcare to enable SMEs in the medical sector to acquire medical equipment.

Under the agreement, the bank will provide equipment financing, trade finance solutions, working capital facilities as well as offer the bank’s products and services at customized and competitive terms. The financing will be up to 90% of the asset cost, for a maximum repayment period of 5 years. A three months grace period to allow for set up and testing will be available on request.

The Bank has also committed to offer trade finance solutions such as Letters of Credit, Post Import Finance, and Guarantees to aid in the importation of various equipment. For organizations seeking short terms loans, Equity will provide overdraft and short term working capital loans, also at competitive terms.

The bank has already embarked on opening accounts for Crown Healthcare customers who want to benefit from the partnership. Customers will also access other bank products including office space financing/purchase of office building; construction loans/development loan; motor vehicle and ambulance financing; invoice discounting; insurance products and services and access to different payment channels such as POS machines and Eazzypay, and liquidity management solution -EazzyBiz.

Equity Director of Marketing, David Nyamu, had this to say, “In recent times, the pivotal role that the healthcare sector plays in providing essential services to the community has become more apparent. By signing this MOU, we want to support SMEs within the healthcare sector access medical equipment distributed and offered by Crown Healthcare.”