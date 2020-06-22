Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced that it has its new smartphones, the Hauwei Y8p and the Huawei Y6p, are now available for sale in Kenya.

The Huawei Y8p is available for sale at a retail price of Ksh. 24,999 while the Huawei Y6p is retailing at Ksh. 14,999. The phones are available for purchase at all Huawei retail stores across the country including online on Jumia Kenya.

The Huawei Y8p comes with a 48MP AI Triple Camera setup, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with 6.3-inch OLED Huawei Dewdrop Display.

The Huawei Y6p comes with a 13MP main camera, 3GB RAM and a 6.3-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display and a large 5000mAh battery.

Both the Huawei Y8p and Huawei Y6p come pre-installed with the Huawei AppGallery just like the Huawei Y7p. Through the app marketplace, users will be able to download a selection of global and local apps, and also enjoy a library of entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader.

Huawei Y8p specifications

Dimensions: 6.20 x 2.88 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 163 grams

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Screen: 6.3 inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Kirin 710F (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

Internal storage: 128GB. Expandable to up to 256GB via MicroSD

RAM: 6GB

Main camera: Triple camera setup

48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.4, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.0

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Colours: Breathing Crystal, Midnight Black

Huawei Y6 specifications

Dimensions: 6.26 x 2.92 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 185 grams

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.3 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1

Chipset: Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 3GB

Main camera: Triple camera set up

13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Colours: Phantom Purple, Emerald Green, Midnight Black