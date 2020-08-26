Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced a two week offer for its Y series smartphones plus the Huawei Nova7i smartphone in the Kenyan market.

The company has kicked off a two week offer on its Y series devices namely Y5p, Y6p, Y7p, Y8p and also the Huawei nova7I. The offer will see customers shop in all retail stores across the country and walk away with Bluetooth headphones, other gift hampers and discounted price on the devices. The offer is running until 6th September 2020.

Huawei 5p is retailing at an RRP of Ksh. 9,799, Huawei Y6p is retailing at an RRP of Ksh. 14,999, Huawei Y7p is retailing at an RRP of Ksh. 18,499, Huawei Y8p is retailing at an RRP of Kshs 24,999 and the Huawei nova7i is retailing at an RRP of Ksh. 29,999.

Speaking about the offer, Jim Zhujie said, “As we embark on the last quarter of the year, we are kicking off on ground activities across the country to increase our market share in the mid-range category. With the introduction of various Y series devices that came with Huawei AppGallery we are determined to ensure that all our consumers get their value for money. We have seen an upward growth in this category and are determined to stay focused in bringing a fresh wave of innovation to its users, by giving them new features and stylish designs with every smartphone. We have managed to revolutionize the mid-level segment to introduce devices that are not only affordable but also packed with premium features.”