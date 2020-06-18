Shares

Safaricom has launched a Lipa na Mpesa business app for its more than 170,000 merchants. The app names “Mpesa for Business“, will empower business owners to access real-time statements, export statements and track their business performance on the go.

The app will also enable business owners to withdraw funds from Lipa Na M-PESA to their M-PESA accounts, bank accounts or at an agent. Business owners with a business till can now also send money to other M-PESA customers such as to pay wages, pay for supplies, and make payments to other businesses all through the app.

In addition to making transactions from their Lipa Na M-PESA tills, the app will offer additional management features such as an overview of different tills for business owners with multiple outlets and till usage management. The app is also packed with rich, detailed reports including money-in and money-out charts, store overview and frequently used Lipa Na M-PESA Tills and PayBills.

The app is available from the Play store and will be available on the iOS App store in coming days. It complements the *234# menu which has been providing Lipa Na M-PESA merchants with the ability to manage their till and to make transactions. The app is designed to take advantage of unique smartphone capabilities to provide businesses with powerful, additional features and a digital, modern way to use the service.

Safaricom has also rolled out a portal where any business across the country can now apply online for a Lipa Na M-PESA Till here.