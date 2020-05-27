Shares

SHOFCO, Provide International and Ushirika School to provide water to an estimated 90,000 residents in Korogocho, Kawangware, Kibra and Mathare. These efforts are geared towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three organizations will benefit the residents of the informal projects through projects funded by the Safaricom Foundation.

The water projects are being implemented in partnership with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Provide International and Ushirika School at a cost of over Ksh. 5.7 million.

The project with SHOFCO involves provision of clean water supply for 45 days in Kibra, Mathare and Kawangware as well as cash transfers to 500 vulnerable families.

Additionally, in partnership with Ushirika School, the Foundation installed a 10,000 litre water tank targeting Laini Saba residents in Kibra. Three water points have also been set up to also ensure that vendors at the nearby Biashara market offer their services in hygienic conditions.

In Korogocho, the Foundation has worked with Provide International to install nine 3,000 litre water tanks targeting all the nine villages within the area. At least 50 handwashing areas have been set up to promote hygiene.

Safaricom has already donated Ksh. 200 Million through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations towards providing Cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities. They have also provided thermal cameras worth Ksh. 10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

The Foundation has also supported Uasin Gishu and Mombasa Counties with personal protective equipment for health workers while students in Kawangware and Dandora received devices for e-learning purposes. The Foundation has also partnered with Scope International to set up sanitation booths in 6 Counties in Nyanza and Western.