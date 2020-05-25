Shares

Safaricom Foundation has announced that it has partnered with Scope International partner to set up sanitation booths in 6 counties.

Thousands of people in the counties of Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Kisii, Bungoma and Busia are expected to benefit from the sanitation booths set up to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The sanitation booths have been installed at Kenya’s border to Tanzania at Isebania in Migori County and at the Ugandan border in Bungoma and Busia Counties. Additionally, ferry users will benefit from booths set up in Homabay and Siaya Counties. In Kisii County, the sanitation booths have been set up at the main bus stage, the Migori-Kisii-Homabay junction and the Nairobi-Kericho-Nyamira transit.

“We are aware that cross border infections are one of the weak links that exists as well as crowded areas such as the ferry and bus stops. This is the reason we decided to put up sanitation booths in these places to minimise the risks,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

An estimated 60,000 people are expected to use the sanitation booths daily across the six counties. The booths were installed at a cost of Ksh. 1.1 million.

Safaricom Foundation has been actively involved in efforts to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. In Uasin Gishu County, the Foundation donated personal protective equipment to health workers while students in Kawangware and Dandora received devices for e-learning purposes. Safaricom has also donated Ksh. 200 Million through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations towards providing Cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities. They have also donated thermal cameras worth Ksh. 10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.se:

