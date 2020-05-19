Old Mutual launches a Facebook ChatBot for its customers

Shares

The Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG), the Asset Management business arm of the UAP Old Mutual Group, has launched a Facebook Messenger ChatBot called Arifa.

The ChatBot is expected to serve existing Unit holders by giving them the convenience of managing their accounts online. Arifa will further act as a guide to new Unit Trust investors in their investment journey.

“As a business we are focused on enhancing our processes through digital transformation, this means integrating digital technology in all areas of our business which will fundamentally change how we operate and the value we deliver to our customers. The market landscape around the world is changing quite rapidly, and this new innovation underscores our commitment to our customer needs, in these changing times”, stated Peter Anderson, Group MD OMIG, speaking during the launch.

The Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) introduced the Unit Trust Funds investment channel in April 2003 under the previous entity name Old Mutual Investment Services (OMIS). In 2019, the business received regulatory and Unit Holder approval to transfer the Unit Trust Funds from Old Mutual Investment Services Kenya (OMIS) to Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG).

In 2012, it launched its USSD mobile based platform for Unit Trust Fund investment, i-INVEST; which allows one to start investing with as low as Ksh. 10 in the Money Market Fund. Arifa, will complement the operations of i-INVEST and encourage investment among Kenyans

The UAP Old Mutual Group is an Integrated Financial Services business comprising Faulu Microfinance Bank, UAP and Old Mutual entities. The Group operates in East Africa providing investment, savings, insurance and banking services to more than 1.2 million customers. UAP Old Mutual has its headquarters in Kenya with regional offices in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda.