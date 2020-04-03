Tatu City opens water and sanitation laboratory

Shares

Tatu City has opened a certified water testing laboratory to ensure water quality at the 5,000-acre new city development in Nairobi.

The lab is equipped with technology to analyse basic water parameters, physical and chemical parameters as well as microbiological aspects of water samples collected from different sections of the city`s supply chain. The lab is staffed by two analysts trained in Laboratory Management System and water quality and safety planning.

The lab is operated by the Tatu City Water and Sanitation Company, which is licensed by the Kenyan Water Services Regulatory Board under Section 74 of the Water Act.

Speaking at the lab launch, Grace Muriithi, Utilities Manager at Tatu Connect, Tatu City’s utilities company, highlighted the benefits of having a water lab run by Tatu City.

“The Tatu City water lab allows us to monitor the quality of water as part of our process control, and ensure our residents receive the highest quality of drinking water in line with World Health Organisation standards. The opening of this facility underscores Tatu City’s commitment to providing top tier utilities in the city,” said Grace.

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport and entertainment complex, and manufacturing area for more than 150,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of houses are under construction to suit all incomes.