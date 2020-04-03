Insecure & Kenyan shows KIna & Kovu among new content on Showmax this April

Shares

Video on demand service Showmax has added various shows and movies on its platform for the month of April for its customers viewing pleasure.

Now that most people are at home, this is the time to take advantage of the service and watch various shows that are available on the platform.

The new shows and movies on Showmax this April include Insecure S4, The Outsider S1, Shazam!, Love Island (UK), S6, New Swahili telenovela Kovu, New Kenyan drama series Kina, McMillion$ among others.

The Outsider S1 – Thursdays from 23 April

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, HBO miniseries The Outsider follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn from Bloodline), who is still grieving the recent death of his own son when the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson is found in the Georgia woods. Also starring Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman (Ozark).

Sanditon | 1 April

Emmy and BAFTA-winning writer Andrew Davies (House of Cards) brings Jane Austen’s unfinished last novel vividly to life.

The once-sleepy fishing village of Sanditon is transforming into a fashionable spa resort, and changing alongside it is the impulsive and unconventional Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams from Reign), who swaps her quiet rural home for the intrigues and dalliances of a seaside town on the make.

I’m Sorry S1 | 1 April

Andrea is a seemingly-confident comedy writer, wife, and mom, with zero filters and a tendency to put her foot in it. I’m Sorry comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses in this laugh-out-loud series, inspired by the life of creator and star Andrea Savage (Veep, Step Brothers, Episodes).

Famalam S3 | 1 April

This zany comedy sketch show features an array of oddball characters and off-the-wall situations, ranging from a misunderstood superhero to Croydon’s leading witch-doctor to a tupperware throwdown over leftovers at a party.

Hackerville | 1 April

HBO’s first European co-production, Hackerville is set on the front-line of one of the biggest modern-day threats and follows a German cyber-crimes investigator sent back to her hometown of Timisoara, Romania, to track down a brilliant hacker after an attack on a German bank. But what she finds may be more important than anyone expected, and could put innocents in the line of fire.

Love Daily S1 | 1 April

This charming romance anthology tells 12 stories of hope, awkwardness, jitters and ultimately, love.

Love Daily’s stars include teen show favourites Kelli Berglund (Lab Rats), Joey Bragg (Liv and Maddie) and Jack Griffo (Alexa & Katie) – all grown up.

Primal S1 | 13 April

The Emmy and Annie-winning mega-brain behind Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars, writer-director-producer Genndy Tartakovsky brings Adult Swim fans this brutal five-episode visual feast, with zero dialogue and gouts of raw emotion.

A caveman at the dawn of evolution. A dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship is their only hope in a violent, primordial world, where the first and only imperative is survival.

Insecure S4| from 22:30 on Mondays from 14 April

Created and written by Rae, and partly based on her acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure is back for a fourth season and picks up where we left off as Issa (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji), Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Kelly (Natasha Rothwell) navigate new challenges, relationships and the changing dynamics of their friendship bonds. Making a comeback in the new season is also, Issa’s ex Lawrence (Jay Elllis), Issa’s disappearing boyfriend Kendrick Sampson (How to Get Away with Murder) and Molly’s new boo Alexander Hodge.

Shazam! | 19 April

From DC Extended Universe comes superhero film Shazam! (the 24th biggest box office hit of 2019) which follows Billy Batson, a teenage foster kid with a track record for running away and looking out for himself, until he takes a stand against the school bully to protect his foster sibling Freddy. It’s an act that leads to a strange encounter with an ancient wizard and some er… unexpected physical changes. Like turning into grown-up superhero Shazam, and discovering he now comes with an a la carte menu of superpowers. Of course, with great power comes the inevitable great enemy, and Billy, aka Shazam, needs to get a handle on his abilities ASAP if he’s to fight the evil Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

The Sisters Brothers | 9 April

Eli (John C Reilly) and Charlie Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix, Joker) are very bad men, who are very good at what they do. And what they do is mostly killing.

Infamous assassins in 1850s Oregon, they’re the last people chemist Hermann Kermit Warm (Riz Ahmed, The Night Of) and scout John Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal) want on their trail, but with gold rush fever in the air, the West is a dangerous place to be a clever man.

This award-winning Western drama is based on the novel by Patrick deWitt, which was shortlisted for the 2011 Man Booker Prize, and adapted by Thomas Bidegain and BAFTA-winning writer Jacques Audiard (A Prophet), who also directed the film.

Crawl | 23 April

If the storm doesn’t get you… they will. And by ‘they’, we mean a pair of six-metre alligators who take up residence in the crawl space of a run-down house in Florida, following a Category 5 hurricane.

With the house rapidly flooding, competitive swimmer Haley and her estranged father, Dave, find themselves trapped in the maze of the basement, where every shadow conceals the waiting jaws of a brutal apex predator.

This excellent schlock creature-feature horror with real monsters demands lots of popcorn, the lights off, and feet pulled up on the couch. It’s directed by Alexandre Aja, director of the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards winner The Hills Have Eyes, and produced by the legendary Sam Raimi, who gave us Evil Dead, 30 Days of Night and Spider-Man.

Colette | 23 April

This sumptuous art house drama is based on the true story of French novelist Colette, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948.

In late 19th century Paris, Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) marries popular but penniless writer Willy (Dominic West, The Affair, Les Misérables), who convinces her to ghost-write for him.

What follows is a series of best-selling semi-autobiographical novels about a bold country girl named Claudine, but despite (or because of) their success, Willy refuses to reveal their true authorship to the world. Colette is the story of an artist’s fight for creative ownership and one woman’s challenge to society’s gender norms and sexual mores.

The Case Against Adnan Syed | 10 April

Eighteen years after he was sentenced to life plus 30 years in jail, this true-crime investigation takes a fresh look into the case against Adnan Syed, who was convicted of the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The four-part HBO docuseries from Oscar, Emmy and Bafta-nominated director Amy Berg (Deliver Us from Evil) follows on the success of the investigative journalism podcast Serial, which brought international attention to the trial and to Syed’s continued insistence that he did not kill Hae.

Nominated for a 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program; 82% critics rating, Rotten Tomatoes

McMillion$ | 1 April

HBO’s brand-new true crime documentary series constructs a detailed account of the McDonald’s Monopoly game scam during the 90s that saw the contest’s promotion agency security head “Uncle Jerry” Jacobson and his accomplices rake in $24m in fraudulent profits. The story is told by the participants in the case, including the prizewinners and the FBI agents involved. The series is exec produced by Mark Wahlberg and Emmy-nominated Ballers producer Stephen Levinson.

We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Fest | 3 April

Every year, hundreds of children of all ages take to the stage at the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest, a public speaking competition where they perform poetry and speeches inspired by the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr and the American Civil Rights Movement.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Amy Schatz (In the Shadow of the Towers) and executive produced by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book, True Detective), We Are The Dream covers the months leading up to the 40th annual festival, as schools across the city send their top-placing students to compete. It is a portrait of young people from across the diverse cultures and religions of America who raise their voices about issues they care about, and of the unique community that celebrates and supports them.

Love Island (UK) S6 | 6 episodes every Sunday, from 19 April

Laura Whitmore of Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! fame is the new host of the drama-packed reality show that sees single hopefuls complete tasks, couple up and get voted out week by week.

The Amazing Race S31 | 10 April

It’s a reality showdown in the latest season of The Amazing Race, where eleven teams of contestants from past seasons of Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race compete against one another in a race across the globe, from the US to Japan, Uganda, Croatia, The Netherlands and the UK. With host Phil Keoghan and the $1m prize waiting for them, the teams face challenges from a 120m free-fall into the Gletscherschlucht Glacier in Switzerland, to fishing for prawns in Vietnam to… karaoke?

The System | 6 April

Corruption, murder, political conspiracies and rivalries are just a few of the themes on The System, the new political drama that follows the lives of the political class in Kenya. With the country at the brink of chaos, and heightened further by the murder of a beloved activist and Nobel laureate, the ailing president seeks to right the wrongs of the government by commissioning a damning report that some people would kill for never to see the light of day. Legendary veteran actor Raymond Ofula (Queen Sono, Monica) plays the incorruptible Teiye, the only politician who would rather risk his promising political career than bribe a tabloid journalist to bury a story about his family. The System also features Elsaphan Njora (Kati Kati), Joseph Omari (Makutano Junction, Supa Modo), Ken Ambani (Kovu, From a Whisper), Maryanne Nungo (Supa Modo), Brian Ogola (18 Hours), Ian Mbugua (Changes, House of Lungula) and Joe Kinyua (Njoro wa Uba).

Kina | 9 April

The explosive new drama Kina that follows the wealthy Tandalas and the poor Mwakazis whose different worlds collide following a tragedy that sets the drama in motion. Sanaipei Tande plays Nana Tandala, a water magnate who owns Kina Waters, and who would do anything to get what she wants, even kill for it. But her “perfect” world is about to be shaken by the young and fiery Bella Mwakazi who will not rest until she gets the justice her family deserves after her father is found dead by the river.

Kovu | 9 April

From Lulu Hassan and Jiffy Pictures, the production that brought you Maza, Huba and Maria, comes Kovu, a new Swahili telenovela that follows the wealthy Haze family whose bonds are threatened by a dark secret after the family relocates from Tanzania to Kenya. Ken Ambani (The System, From a Whisper) plays the Haze family patriarch Jaffar, a man who must deal with his wife’s growing restlessness and hatred towards her firstborn daughter, a reminder of her long-kept secret.

Paddington 2 | 9 April

One of most critically-acclaimed movies of all time, across all genres, Paddington 2 follows Paddington who’s happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where the bear has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop. He embarks upon a series of odd jobs to earn the money to buy it. But when the book is stolen, Paddington is framed for the crime. Now, it’s up to the Browns, some new friends, and a foolproof plan to unmask the real thief and clear the beloved bear’s name.

Hey Duggee S3 | 30 April

The Squirrels are a group of fun-loving tots who meet at the clubhouse, with Duggee the dog in charge of piling on the fun and games to help them earn different badges on their adventures. Each episode includes a simple little lesson, and ends with a warm Duggee hug before the parents arrive to fetch their Squirrels.

Created by Oscar-nominated animation director Grant Orchard, with narration by Bafta-winning comedian Alexander Armstrong, “Hey Duggee is arguably the funniest show on television,” according to The Guardian.

Also streaming on Showmax this April

1 April

All Night S1 | Will & Grace S1-2 | Foursome S1 | Guidance S1-3 | Sisters | The Boss | The Hottie & The Nottie | First Kill

2 April

Chemo Club | LEGO Friends: Girls On A Mission S1-2 | Run as One

6 April

Second Act | The Boy Next Door

9 April

A Million Ways To Die In the West | LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu S1 | Lockdown behind-the-scenes | The Last Word

13 April

Robot Chicken S7-8

16 April

Anon | A-X-L | Lucy

20 April

Army of One | Dead Trigger

23 April

J.T. Leroy | Mary Shelley | Ted 2

27 April

Drone | Megan Leavey

30 April

Brimstone | Extortion | Just Getting Started