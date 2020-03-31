Tatu City has planted 10,000 trees in the Kamiti catchment area

Shares

Tatu City and the Kamiti Water Resource Users Association have planted more than 10,000 trees in two years of cooperation.

So far in 2020, the environmental partnership has planted 4,000 indigenous trees, in addition to 6,000 seedlings last year. The partnership was formed to preserve the Kamiti catchment area.

“We are fully committed to maintaining and improving the environment in and around Tatu City,” said Jacqueline Maigua, Tatu City’s Head of Urban Management. “We are pleased to partner with Kamiti Water Resource Users Association for a second year of record-setting tree planting.”

Kamiti Water Resource Users Association Chairman D.K. Njoroge commended Tatu City for “setting a good example for the future of humanity. The survival rate of the trees that were planted in 2019 was over 80%, which means that we are not only planting but growing trees. Our members appreciate everything Tatu City is doing to support the environment.”

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport and entertainment complex, and manufacturing area for more than 150,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of houses are under construction to suit all incomes. A Special Economic Zone, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans, creating a unique live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.