Safaricom partners with Amazon to become a reseller of AWS cloud products

Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will see the Telco become a reseller of AWS cloud products.

Safaricom has also announced the attainment of Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), becoming one of the first APN members in East Africa. The APN is the global partner program for technology and consulting businesses who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers.

The APN helps companies build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support. This achievement recognizes the skills, knowledge and experience in AWS cloud services that the Safaricom PLC team has gained.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the world’s leading cloud computing platform provided by Amazon that includes a mixture of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and packaged software as a service (SaaS) offerings. AWS services offers organization tools such as compute power, database storage and content delivery services.

Amazon recently launched an Amazon CloudFront Edge location in Kenya. Amazon CloudFront is a highly secure and highly available Content Delivery Network (CDN) that accelerates the delivery of applications, data, and videos to users worldwide, with high transfer speeds. Located in Nairobi, the Edge location will bring the full suite of benefits provided by Amazon CloudFront, including compute, networking, and security services like AWS Lambda@Edge, Amazon S3 Transfer Acceleration, AWS Shield, and AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Safaricom has been in the cloud business since 2013. It offers services such as;