First 2020 edition of Folk Fusion, hosted by Ayrosh, to take place on 7th March

The first edition of Folk Fusion in 2020 is set to take place on Saturday 7th March at 910 James Gichuru Rd from 2pm to 11 PM.

The fourth edition of Folk Fusion will be hosted by Gikuyu Afro-pop star Ayrosh. It will feature performances by him and Samburu-based Maa Musician Lemarti Lemar. Other performers at the event will include Afro-house DJ Mike Muema, Bengatronics resident DJ Mura KE as well as a special appearance by Gikuyu rapper Kobole.

The event will kick off with an indulgence in African cuisines courtesy of Fresh & More Kitchen accompanied by the popular Gikuyu brew, Muratina among other alcoholic drinks. This will be followed by storytelling sessions around bonfires in a remake of the African communities’ social setting. Guests will also have a chance to shop for different art and jewelry pieces at the Ndunyu Arts Corner. The event will later culminate in live performances.

Tickets to the event are Ksh. 1,000 and are available for sale here mookh.com/folk-fusion.

Folk Fusion is a cultural event founded by fusion musician Ayrosh in 2018 and has since held 4 editions. The event aims to mobilize artists to collaborate, tackle topical issues and embrace diversity in language and culture. Artistes of different disciplines converge at Folk Fusion to showcase, promote and sell their art. Its most successful edition was the November 2019 edition that featured Enoque Wambua, Ambassa Mandela and a special appearance by Kwame Rigii and attracted an audience of close to 300 attendees.

Lemarti Lemar is a singer, song-writer from Samburu who started his musical journey at an early age by learning to play the traditional instrument Njamunge. His music is a blend of Maa rhythms with a touch of modern harmonies. His lyrics are known for featuring social and political themes, and their religious imagery inspired by his beliefs. Lemarti has 6 studio albums as well as collaborations with international artists including the acclaimed British-American singer Alex Boye in The Circle of Life.