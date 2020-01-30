KCB Foundation offers Ksh. 78M high school scholarships to 240 students

Shares

KCB Foundation has sponsored 240 Kenyan high school students to the tune of Ksh. 78 million. The students that are being supported by KCB have reported to various schools across the country.

The KCB Foundation, the CSR arm of KCB Group Plc, has set aside KShs.78 million in scholarships for the bright but needy students who sat for the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

The scholarship will cater for full school fees, stationery and uniform for the students throughout their four years of studies. Additionally, the students will also be assigned to a mentor from their local branches for quarterly one-on-one mentorship sessions as they undertake their studies. Under the programme, 40 slots have been reserved for students with physical, visual and hearing disabilities.

Jane Mwangi, the KCB Foundation Managing Director said: “We directly want to help boost transition rates between primary and secondary school by giving these kids an opportunity to study. Part of our scholarship also includes a series of life skills training sessions aimed at equipping beneficiaries of the programme with relevant market place skills and to prepare them to take charge of their livelihoods.”

This year’s beneficiaries will bring to 2,139 students who have so far benefited from the KCB scholarships since 2007. The programme has been marked by a completion rate of 99% from year to year.