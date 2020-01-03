Equity awards 1,136 top performing KCPE students with Wings to Fly Scholarships

Shares

Equity Group has awarded the top performing but needy students with Wings to Fly scholarships at a ceremony held at Kenyatta University. This year’s 1,136 scholarships were funded by Mastercard Foundation, Equity Group and the German Government through KfW. More than 26,000 pupils across the country, submitted applications for the scholarship.

The 2020 cohort marks the 11th intake since the inception of the Wings to Fly scholarship program, bringing the total number of scholars who have benefitted from the program to 17,304. The performance of Wings to Fly scholars in Secondary schools has continued to improve. As per the 2019 KCSE results, 81.3% of the 2016 class obtained university qualifying grades compared to an 18.1% national average.

Through the program, bright but financially disadvantaged children are offered comprehensive secondary school scholarships which cover tuition, books, uniform, transport costs and pocket money. The scholars also receive mentorship and leadership training during their four-year period in secondary school to equip them with life skills that will transform them into leaders in various capacities.

Due to the success of the Wings to Fly Program, Equity Group secured the Government’s competitive bid as an implementing agency for the Elimu Scholarship Programme. The Elimu Scholarship Programme is an initiative of the Government of Kenya funded by the Ministry of Education with support from the World Bank and aims to support 18,000 students within a six year period.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi, had this to say, “As you set out on this journey today, we will walk with you throughout your secondary school. Make the best use of this opportunity and study hard to make your family and the community proud. In four year’s time we want to celebrate because of how well you will have performed. Your predecessors have continued to do well and we trust you will emulate them.”