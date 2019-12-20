Tecno Mobile awards 50 customers with Christmas gifts courtesy of the Tecno Take Me Home Campaign

Shares

Tecno has awarded 50 lucky customers with a range of gifts as the #TECNOTakesMeHome campaign came to an end. The digital campaign achieved an impressive 27 Million social media impressions and drove a record breaking 2 Million+ engagements across the different social media channels.

The campaign saw 30 TECNO customers walk away with 30 brand new motorcycles and a 500 more receive complimentary bus tickets to various upcountry destinations. This year, TECNO took a step further and awarded one lucky customer with a brand new car worth Ksh. 1 Million, through a Facebook lottery. The winners of the car and motorcycles will be awarded at a ceremony scheduled for December 21st 2019.

The #TECNOTakeMeHome campaign made a debut in 2016 and has so far seen more than 5000 TECNO customers receive bus tickets to various destination within Kenya.

So far, the response to the campaign has been phenomenal and this has prompted TECNO Mobile to extend the promotion further to 25th January 2020. All one needs to do is visit TECNO branded shops that are located country wide and get more info about the exclusive gifts that are on offer. Also, one can dial *877#, click here or here www.tecno-mobile.com/ke or https://buupass.com to get instant info on the campaign.