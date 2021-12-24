Shares

Every year, Microsoft recruits thousands of university graduates and students from all over the world to join the company. The company has announced graduate opportunities for its Software Engineering recruitment program starting in 2022. Interested participants can apply on the Microsoft Global Careers website.

Qualifications to apply

An applicant must be pursuing or has recently completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree in engineering, computer science or related field.

Applicants must have a year or two of programming experience in an object-oriented language (C, C#, C++, Java, Python).

Applicants must have the ability to demonstrate an understanding of computer science fundamentals, including data structures and algorithms.

Responsibilities