Shares

Kenya Power board member, Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, has been recognized as one of 100 Outstanding Female Executives in the African Oil and Gas sector by African Shapers, a news and information website.

The list comprises of women who significantly contributed to the development of the African Oil and Gas sector through their exceptional skills, hard work and unwavering determination.

Eng. Rogo is the founder and CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services, a technical firm serving the oil and gas, geothermal and mining sectors within the East African region. She is also the Chair of the strategy and innovation Board Committee of Kenya Power. She was also appointed to the Presidential Taskforce on the Review of Power Purchase Agreements and is also a member of the Implementation of the Recommendations Steering Committee.

Eng. Rogo has over 21 years of international experience mainly in Oil and Gas in the USA, Europe and Africa in engineering, operations and senior management with global companies. She made history as the first woman to head drilling related operations in Sub-Sahara Africa as country manger for Kenya, followed by regional head for Eastern Africa. She has also served as the first Chair for the Nairobi chapter of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Speaking on the recognition, Eng. Rogo said, “I am truly humbled by this global recognition and wish to congratulate my fellow women executives who were equally recognized. As models we must not only inspire but also provide opportunities for other women to join and excel in what is still a male-dominated sector. We have come a long way in changing perceptions and realizing our immense contributions in the Africa energy sector and beyond. I believe there are more opportunities that lie ahead for women to continue to make a positive change.”

Three other Kenyan female energy executives were included in the list by African Shapers. They include Ms. Mary M’Mukindia, former CEO of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, Ms. Ogutu Okudo, Country Manager for SpringRock Group and Eng. Michelle Boit, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Society of Petroleum Engineers – Kenyatta University Chapter.