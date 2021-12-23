Shares

The Global Trade Center (GTC) Office Tower has been officially opened for occupancy and operations, in a launch ceremony graced by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta. The skyscraper is situated in Westlands, Nairobi, next to Waiyaki way and Forest Road.

Since the groundbreaking of the construction of the Global Trade Centre (GTC) project, the investor AVIC International Real Estate has made direct investment valued at over Ksh. 40 billion. The development has created employment for thousands of Kenyans, and it is bound to create several business opportunities for the Kenyan economy. The I love Nairobi logo is printed on the high-rise windows of the GTC office tower to celebrate the cultural diversity and vibrancy of the city and communicate optimism to Nairobi residents and tourists.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, President Kenyatta said, “As the Government of Kenya, we applaud the AVIC team for this milestone, and as a flagship project in Kenya’s Vision 2030, I am proud to see it come to fruition.” The GTC project is a 35 level hotel tower that will host the star-studded luxury five-star JW Marriot Hotel, 4 residential and serviced apartment towers 24 to 28 levels and a luxury boutique mall.

“The lighting up of the GTC Office Tower was intended to convey our readiness to lease out office space in the newest addition to the skyline in Nairobi. The GTC Tower was built pegged on the HOPSCA (hotel, office, parking, shopping mall, convention, and apartment) concept for architecture design. The first of its kind in East Africa with an aim to improve the quality of life and to enhance the residential value of the Westland area,” said Avic’s Kenya Managing Director, Gong Yuxian

Nairobi’s skyline has undergone significant changes over the last few years. The 42 level 3A Plus GTC office tower cuts across the city’s new skyline, marking the rise of Westland into the city’s business hub. GTC represents an overall upgrade of urban lifestyle in Kenya with its four benchmark elements of invaluable flows of global elites, intelligence, and capital.