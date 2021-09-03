Shares

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed the four IEBC Commissioners following their approval by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, 1st September, 2021.

This paves way for the swearing-in of the four IEBC commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Abonyo.

Last month, the Court of Appeal ruled that the commission was not properly constituted, hence had no capacity to make major decisions such as involving a General Election.

However, following their latest appointments, the IEBC is now duly constituted, and can now constitutionally carry out election preparations for the 2022 general elections.

The four serve as commissioners of the electoral agency for a period of six years, and join the other 2 existing Commissioners, Commissioner Boya Molu and Commissioner Abdi Yakub Goliye.

Cherera, Wanderi, Masit and Abonyo have replaced Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and former vice-chair Consolata Maina.

Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat, resigned in a joint press conference at a Nairobi hotel on April 16, 2018 citing lack of confidence in the commission chairman Wafula Chebukati. Roselyn Akombe, however, announced her resignation while abroad on October 18, 2017, barely a week to the presidential election re-run, saying the commission could not guarantee a credible election and that she felt unsafe serving at the IEBC.