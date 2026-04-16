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The landscape of higher education financing in Kenya continues to evolve as the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) officially opens the 2026 placement portal. The government has confirmed that students opting for private universities will remain eligible for financial support through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

The application window, which runs from April 7 to May 6, marks a critical period for over 268,700 candidates who scored a C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE exams. While these students compete for 322,396 approved degree spaces, understanding the funding nuances between public and private institutions is more vital than ever.

Prospective students must navigate a distinct funding structure this year. While HELB loans, intended to cover tuition and upkeep, are accessible to students in both public and private universities, government scholarships are strictly reserved for those placed in public institutions. This distinction is expected to be a deciding factor for many families as they weigh the prestige and specialized programs of private colleges against the total cost of attendance.

To minimize errors and ensure students make informed choices, KUCCPS has deployed placement officers to various universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across all 47 counties. These officers are tasked with guiding applicants through the portal and clarifying which institutions qualify for financial aid.

With 980,444 candidates eligible for various placements (including diploma and certificate levels), the competition for degree slots is intense. As the May 6 deadline approaches, students are encouraged to utilize the nationwide KUCCPS support network to secure their spots in these institutions and finalize their HELB loan applications promptly to ensure a smooth transition to campus life.

For the 2026 cycle, 31 private universities have been cleared for HELB funding. These institutions are spread across the country, offering a wide range of geographical and academic options:

List of eligible private universities for HELB loans

Students placed in the following 31 private institutions are eligible to apply for HELB loans:

Nairobi County

Africa International University (AIU)

Amref International University (AMIU)

Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA)

International Leadership University (ILU)

Islamic University of Kenya (IUK)

KCA University

Kenya Assemblies of God East University (KAGEU)

Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology (KWUST)

Management University of Africa (MUA)

Marist International University College

Pan Africa Christian University (PAC)

Pioneer International University (PIU)

Riara University

Tangaza University

Zetech University

Kiambu County

Gretsa University

Mount Kenya University (MKU)

Presbyterian University of East Africa (PUEA)

St. Paul’s University (SPU)

Machakos County

Daystar University

Lukenya University

Scott Christian University (SCU)

Kajiado County

Africa Nazarene University (ANU)

The East African University (TEAU)

Kisumu County

Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK)

Uzima University

Other Counties