Shares

The Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) has officially launched the compensation process for policyholders and claimants of Trident Insurance Company Limited. The insurer, which is currently under statutory management, has left a wake of unsettled claims that the state corporation is now moving to resolve.

Established under the National Treasury, the PCF serves as a safety net for the insurance sector. Its primary mandate is to provide financial restitution to claimants when an insurer’s license is cancelled or when it is placed under statutory management, as is the case with Trident.

How to file Your claim

The PCF has transitioned to a digital-first approach to streamline the process. Eligible claimants are advised to follow these steps to secure their compensation:

Access the Portal: Visit the official website at www.pcf.go.ke.

Registration: Navigate to the “Online Services” section and click on the Claims Portal. Users must register for an account and wait for a confirmation email to proceed.

Submission: Complete the online claim form with precise details. It is critical to attach all necessary supporting documentation as outlined in the portal’s guidelines.

Tracking: Once submitted, an email containing a unique claim number will be generated for tracking purposes.

Key deadlines and payment limits

The Fund has emphasized two critical conditions regarding these payouts: