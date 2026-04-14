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The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has officially launched a nationwide call for public participation regarding the newly developed National Forensic Science Bill 2026. This legislative effort, spearheaded by a Multi-Agency Committee in collaboration with the Government Chemist Department, aims to overhaul and modernize forensic services and practices across the country.

The proposed Bill is designed to provide a robust legal framework for forensic laboratory services, ensuring that forensic science practice in Kenya meets international standards. By streamlining how forensic evidence is gathered, analyzed, and utilized, the government hopes to enhance the efficiency of the justice system and bolster national security.

The Ministry has emphasized that the process is inclusive, calling upon stakeholders and all members of the public to review the draft and share their insights. The government is accepting feedback through several channels to ensure maximum accessibility:

Digital Submissions: Memoranda can be emailed to nationalforensicsciencebill@gmail.com or sent via WhatsApp to +254 140 967 773.

Physical Submissions: Hard copies, following the template provided on the Ministry’s website, can be delivered to the Principal Secretary at Harambee House, Nairobi.

Deadline: All submissions must be received on or before May 15, 2026.

The full draft of the Bill is currently available for public viewing on the Ministry’s official website at www.interior.go.ke.

In addition to written submissions, the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration will conduct a series of physical town hall meetings across the country. These forums are scheduled to begin at 9:00 am on their respective dates as below: