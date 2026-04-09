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Visa has announced that its Africa Fintech Accelerator has now supported over 100 startups, representing a combined valuation of $1.4 billion.

The announcement came during the Cohort 5 Demo Day at GITEX Africa, where 18 fintechs from 10 different African nations took center stage. The event served as both a graduation for the latest innovators and a testament to Visa’s deepening roots in the African tech landscape.

Since its inception, the accelerator has provided a launchpad for 104 startups across five cohorts. By offering a mix of tailored mentorship, strategic guidance, and direct access to Visa’s global network, the program has become a vital catalyst for scale.

The 18 startups in the most recent cohort operate across 28 markets, highlighting a shift from localized solutions to pan-African platforms. These founders are tackling diverse challenges, from enhancing merchant commerce to expanding financial inclusion in underserved regions.

“What makes Africa’s fintech story so powerful is the growing spirit of partnership across founders, enablers, and industry leaders,” said Godfrey Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of Product and Solutions for CEMEA at Visa. “As we surpass 100 startups supported, we are seeing firsthand how collaboration can help drive scale and shape the future of digital commerce.”

One of the program’s most significant outcomes is the “multiplier effect”—where alumni and partners collaborate to create new financial infrastructures. Several key partnerships were highlighted during the event:

SME Neobanking in Morocco: Zazu (Cohort 4) is partnering with Chari (Cohort 1) to launch a neobank for small businesses, utilizing issuance capabilities that Visa previously helped Chari develop.

Expanding Digital Credit: Credable (Cohort 3) is teaming up with Onafriq to deploy digital credit and savings solutions. Utilizing the Visa Flexible Credential , they aim to make credit more accessible via card rails across emerging markets.

, they aim to make credit more accessible via card rails across emerging markets. Stablecoin Evolution: Kredete (Cohort 3) is making waves with stablecoin-linked card payments. Currently live in 11 markets including Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco, the company is now eyeing expansion into the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Merchant Empowerment: MoneyHash (Cohort 3) has entered a multi-year deal to integrate Visa’s Cybersource platform, streamlining payment acceptance for merchants across the MENA region.

Fintech founders across Africa are invited to apply for Cohort 6. Application Deadline is May 17, 2026 and you can apply HERE.